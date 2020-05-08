RCMP say grass fires near Sweetgrass First Nation were intentionally set

Battlefords RCMP are asking for the public's help after some grass fires were set near the Sweetgrass First Nation.

RCMP say that on May 7 at about 10 p.m. CST, officers were called to the First Nation for multiple grass fires in multiple locations.

When officers arrived, several large fires were ablaze and some homes at to be evacuated.

Officers were told an ATV was seen where the fires were intentionally set.

RCMP say no homes were lost but emergency services spent several hours in the area.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact Battlefords RCMP or Crime Stoppers.