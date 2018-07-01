RCMP investigating homicide in Shellbrook, Sask. after man found dead

Shellbrook RCMP are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead.

RCMP say they were called to a residence on the 300 block of 4th Avenue in Shellbrook for an assault complaint.

Once there, police found 31-year-old Lindsay Arthur Voyer dead inside the home.

The Major Crimes Unit North was called in to assist with the investigation.

Police do not have any suspects in custody but do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Saskatoon.

Shellbrook is located about 44 kilometres west of Prince Albert.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.