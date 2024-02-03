RCMP investigating homicide on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation

A northern Saskatchewan man has died, and RCMP say they are treating it as a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Dedrick Stick, 32, from Island Lake First Nation (Ministikwan).

On Thursday at around 12:45 p.m. CT, Loon Lake RCMP were called to home on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, where they found Stick with injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

RCMP say he was injured during an altercation involving a group of people at a different address. but managed to flee to a nearby home.

There's no word on any arrests. Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes is investigating.

Police are asking people to come forward if they have information or video captured on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation around the noon hour on Feb. 1.

Information can be submitted by dialling 310-RCMP. It can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

