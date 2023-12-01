RCMP investigating homicide after finding dead man during welfare check in Yorkton, Sask.

RCMP say officers found a dead man on Thursday morning during a welfare check at a home in Yorkton, Sask.

Officers found him after being called to a home on Sixth Avenue North at about 9:15 a.m CST, according to the RCMP news release. The Saskatchewan Coroners service is working to identify the man.

RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating the death as a homicide.

The Mounties also say they are also looking for Donna Spilchen, 61, to confirm her safety. She is described as being five feet tall and 120 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information on Spilchen's whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP immediately.

RCMP are also asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or captured video surveillance footage in the area of Sixth Avenue North in Yorkton in the early hours of Thursday to contact them.

Information can also be reported to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 or on its website.