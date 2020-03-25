RCMP investigating 28-year-old's death in Dillon, Sask.

RCMP are investigating after a 28-year-old man died in Dillon, Sask., Sunday and another man was taken to hospital with injuries.

On March 22, officers from the Buffalo Narrows RCMP and Dillon RCMP were called to a report of a disturbance at a home, according to a news release.

Officers found two men with serious injuries. Ty Armand Lemaigre, 28, died at the scene.

RCMP say Lemaigre's death is considered suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

The second man was transported to a local hospital with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries." He was later sent to Saskatoon for further treatment.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit North and the Forensic Identification Section from North Battleford are among those assisting with the investigation.

Dillon, Sask. is located about 450 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.