RCMP investigating after break-in at post office in Battleford, Sask.

RCMP are asking for the public's help after a break-in at the Battleford Post Office on 22nd Street.

Police received a break-and-enter complaint at around 8:14 a.m. CT on Saturday, according to a police news release.

They believe the incident happened overnight.

Police say it's not yet know if anything was taken.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.