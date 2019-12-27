Sask. RCMP charge 19-year-old with murder at Wahpeton Dakota Nation

A 19-year-old man is facing second-degree murder, aggravated assault and sexual assault charges after an incident on the Wahpeton Dakota Nation on Thursday.

Just after midnight, RCMP in Prince Albert, Sask., were called to the Wahpeton Dakota Nation Health Centre, roughly 16 kilometres north of the city, about an injured 17-year-old female.



Police determined her injuries were sustained during an assault at a nearby home.

They went to the home and found Zellall Highway, 19, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Highway was taken to the health centre, where he was declared dead. The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital in Prince Albert for treatment.

Police identified a suspect, Nathan Waditaka — who was also injured in the incident — and arrested him. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Waditaka will make his first court appearance on Monday.

RCMP said the investigation into the incident is ongoing, with the assistance of the northern major crimes unit, the general investigation service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.