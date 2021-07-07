Skip to Main Content
Sask. RCMP says deaths of 2 unidentified men near Canora are suspicious

On Monday around 8 p.m. CST, Canora RCMP and EMS found the two men dead in an orange SUV parked along Tiny Grid Road.

Men found dead Monday night

Yasmine Ghania · CBC News ·
Canora RCMP and EMS found two men dead in an SUV parked along Tiny Grid Road. (David Bell/CBC)

Saskatchewan RCMP say the major crime unit north is leading an investigation into the suspicious deaths of two men found in the Canora, Sask., area near the Burgis Beach turnoff.

On Monday around 8 p.m. CST, Canora RCMP and EMS found the two men dead in an orange SUV parked along Tiny Grid Road, about 190 kilometres northeast of Regina.

Investigators are working with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service to identify the men, with autopsies planned for Wednesday.

Police are asking people with information about suspicious activity happening in the area of the Burgis Beach turnoff to call Canora RCMP at 306-563-4700, call 310-RCMP or report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

