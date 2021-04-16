RCMP investigating suspicious death in Onion Lake Cree Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP say they've started a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead in Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, police said in a release, an officer was flagged by a member of the First Nation and told there was an injured man outside a home nearby.

Emergency Medical Services attended but the man was declared dead at the scene.

The man's family was notified of his death, but aside from saying he was from Onion Lake, no other information was provided about the man.

An autopsy was to take place in Saskatoon on Friday.

The Saskatchewan General Investigation Section was investigating along with members of various RCMP units and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.