RCMP investigating suspicious death in Onion Lake Cree Nation
RCMP are investigating the death of a man from Onion Lake Cree Nation that they say is considered suspicious.
Emergency Medical Services attended scene outside Onion Lake home, but man was declared dead
Saskatchewan RCMP say they've started a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead in Onion Lake Cree Nation.
Just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, police said in a release, an officer was flagged by a member of the First Nation and told there was an injured man outside a home nearby.
Emergency Medical Services attended but the man was declared dead at the scene.
The man's family was notified of his death, but aside from saying he was from Onion Lake, no other information was provided about the man.
An autopsy was to take place in Saskatoon on Friday.
The Saskatchewan General Investigation Section was investigating along with members of various RCMP units and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.