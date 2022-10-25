RCMP investigate homicide of 51-year-old male on Key First Nation

Kamsack RCMP are investigating a homicide on the Key First Nation.

On Sunday at approximately 5 a.m., RCMP received a call of shots fired at a home in the community 92 kilometres northeast of Yorkton, Sask. When officers arrived, they say they found an injured 51-year-old man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been notified and have been offered victim services. Police say they are not releasing the victim's name at this time.

RCMP are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious southeast of the Four Corners intersection on Key First Nation early Sunday morning to call the Kamsack RCMP by calling 306-542-5560. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.