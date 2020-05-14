RCMP investigate drowning near La Ronge
42-year-old pronounced dead in hospital
A man from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band died last Saturday after drowning at Bell's Point Beach, south of La Ronge in northern Saskatchewan.
RCMP said a member of the public was providing CPR on the beach when officers arrived at the scene and assisted until EMS took over.
EMS transported the 42-year-old to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, RCMP said.
Police do not believe the cause of death to be suspicious.
The Saskatchewan Coroner's Service ordered a forensic autopsy, which is scheduled to take place sometime this week.
The investigation is ongoing.