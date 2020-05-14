Skip to Main Content
RCMP investigate drowning near La Ronge
A man from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band died last Saturday after drowning at Bell's Point Beach in northern Saskatchewan.

42-year-old pronounced dead in hospital

Theresa Kliem · CBC News ·
La Ronge RCMP investigate drowning of 42-year-old man from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

RCMP said a member of the public was providing CPR on the beach when officers arrived at the scene and assisted until EMS took over. 

EMS transported the 42-year-old to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, RCMP said.

Police do not believe the cause of death to be suspicious.

The Saskatchewan Coroner's Service ordered a forensic autopsy, which is scheduled to take place sometime this week.

The investigation is ongoing.

