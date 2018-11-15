RCMP searching for inmate who escaped from Saskatchewan Penitentiary

The RCMP are searching for an inmate who was reported missing on Wednesday night.

Edward Daniel Ross is serving a three year, 11 month sentence in the minimum security unit at Saskatchewan Penitentiary. When staff were doing their nighttime count on Wednesday night, they noticed that Ross was missing.

Correctional Service Canada immediately contacted the RCMP which issued a warrant for his arrest.

Ross was convicted of disguise with intent, uttering threats, forcible confinement and breaking and entering.

Ross is five feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has a dark complexion, brown eyes and brown hair.

The prison is investigating the circumstances of Ross' escape.

Anyone with information on where Ross might be is asked to contact police.