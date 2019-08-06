RCMP investigating after man hit by vehicle while walking in Big River, Sask.

RCMP in Big River, Sask., are investigating after a man was hit by a vehicle while walking along a northern Saskatchewan highway early Saturday morning.

In a news release Sunday, RCMP said officers and EMS responded to the scene around 3 a.m. CST on Aug. 3.

A man was found injured on Highway 793 on Big River First Nation, located 130 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.

He was airlifted to hospital with undetermined injuries, according to police. Police were originally seeking the public's help in identifying the man, but on Aug. 5, police said he had been identified.

RCMP said the driver remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Big River RCMP at 306-469-2590 or 310-RCMP. To report a tip anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.