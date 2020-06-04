RCMP identify remains found near North Sask. River in 2018 as missing Edmonton woman

The RCMP says partial human remains found near Maymont, Sask., two years ago have been identified as a missing Edmonton woman who hadn't been seen since 2016.

The remains belong to Cheyenne Partridge, who was reported missing from Edmonton in November 2016. RCMP say the remains were found in July 2018, just a few hundred metres inland from the North Saskatchewan River.

This is the first case where Saskatchewan RCMP have identified remains using the DNA database, which contains DNA samples from the missing people and their relatives.

"The more profiles the NMPDP receives, the greater our chances of making an identification and bringing more people home," said Supt. Marie-Claude Arsenault in a news release.

"If you have a missing loved one and would like to participate in the program, please contact the investigator of your missing persons file for further information."

It is the sixth time nationally that the RCMP have used the database to identify human remains. The program, established in 2018, has about 500,000 DNA profiles in its database.

Partridge's cause of death remains under investigation by the Edmonton Police Service, the RCMP said. As a result, the F Division's involvement in the case has concluded but will provide support to EPS, if needed.