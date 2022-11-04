RCMP identify man killed in Melville shooting

RCMP say 26-year-old Tristan William Hughes-Nyszczuk from Sherwood Park, Alta., is the man who died Wednesday morning in a shooting in Melville, Sask.

The shooting prompted RCMP to issue a critical alert Wednesday morning, saying police were looking for two suspects after a gun-related homicide in Melville, about 135 kilometres northeast of Regina.

The alert was cancelled early Wednesday afternoon after police said they had determined the shooting was a targeted attack and therefore believed there was no increased risk to the public.

Another man was also injured in the shooting, and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information on that man has been released.

The suspects have not been located and no arrests have been made, police said Friday.

Police did not have further information on the suspects, such as physical descriptions, images or identities.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.