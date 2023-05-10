RCMP identify human remains found on Big Island Lake Cree Nation last week

RCMP say they have identified the human remains found near a home on Big Island Lake Cree Nation on May 3.

The Mounties say a forensic autopsy conducted on Tuesday identified 20-year old Dominic Kahpoonapit.

Big Island Lake Cree Nation is approximately 350 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert, Sask.

Big Island Lake Cree Nation is about 350 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert. (Google Maps)

Kahpoonapit was from Big Island Lake Cree Nation and was reported missing to RCMP on Dec.13.

RCMP say Kahpoonapit's family has been notified of his death and victim services have been engaged.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

On April 21, a Big Island Lake Cree Nation band member found other human remains at the community's landfill. A forensic autopsy was completed on April 24 in Saskatoon. In its last update, RCMP said the results of the autopsy on those remains ruled out recent missing persons from the area and that they were still conducting tests and interviews to identify the deceased.

Police have not provided any indication that the two cases are connected.