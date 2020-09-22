RCMP identify human remains found near Springside, Sask.

RCMP in Yorkton, Sask., have determined that human remains found earlier this month are those of Darwin Keith Whitehawk.

Whitehawk, 40, was reported missing to the Yorkton RCMP detachment in late July.

In August, RCMP said they had gathered information, conducted several interviews and followed leads, but could not locate him.

Family said it was highly unusual for him to be out of touch with his family and friends for such a long time.

The remains were located Sept. 16 near Highway 16, approximately eight kilometres west of the community of Springside, which is about 25 kilometres northwest of Yorkton.

An autopsy was conducted Monday and a Saskatchewan RCMP forensic anthropologist, Ernie Walker, assisted in making the identification.

RCMP continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the death. There's no word yet whether the death is considered suspicious.

Police are asking anyone with information about Whitehawk to contact the Yorkton RCMP at 306-786-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.