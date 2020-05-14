Ice rescue on Nemeiben Lake near La Ronge on Monday: RCMP

A 61-year-old man was rescued from broken ice on a northern Saskatchewan lake earlier this week.

RCMP say they received word Monday afternoon that two men were overdue from a trip and that one had possibly fallen through the ice on Nemeiben Lake, 24 kilometres northwest of La Ronge.

Officers were notified that the two men were traveling on an air boat to a cabin. When the air boat broke down, the two individuals retrieved a snowmobile to try and pull the air boat across the ice. While operating the snowmobile, it broke through the ice.

The individuals were able to free themselves and then both started walking in separate directions: one toward the cabin, the other to a nearby dock.

Someone reported to La Ronge RCMP they had seen the 61-year-old walking toward the shore when he suddenly disappeared.

Officers conducted an initial investigation and once on scene, tried to determine whether the man was on the lake or at the shoreline. Due to poor ice conditions, La Ronge RCMP was also working to get air assistance.

Through the coordinated efforts of of a helicopter, Civil Air Search and Rescue, Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment and RCMP, the man was found on the ice several kilometres away.



Police say he was transported to hospital for treatment but there has been no further word on his condition.