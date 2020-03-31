'They got wet': No injuries after people fall through ice at Regina Beach

RCMP say no one was injured when two members of a family and some people who tried to help fell through the ice at Regina Beach on Monday.

"They got wet," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Rob King said. "They received a good soak but none of them required a ton of medical attention."

On March 30, a family was walking around the area when one of the children ventured out on the ice and fell through, King said. An adult followed and tried to get to them, but fell through the ice. Then a few other adults tried to help and they also fell through, King said.

Everyone made it out fine, according to King.

The RCMP are reminding people that no one should be out on the ice at this time.

"The sun is shining and things are warming up and even though the ice looks thick — in some places it may be thick — but in the majority of places it's thin and is starting to break up," King said. "It is extremely unstable and extremely dangerous."