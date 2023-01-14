Sask. men accused of holding woman from Bangladesh in basement, forcing her to work: RCMP

Two men from rural Saskatchewan are accused of forcing a woman from Bangladesh to work 10 to 12 hours every day for months and holding her in a dank, unfinished basement, RCMP say.

A 41-year-old man from Tisdale now faces a charge of trafficking a person and three counts of sexual assault, while a 52-year-old man from Elrose is charged with one count of trafficking a person, Mounties said in a Thursday news release.

The investigation that led to the arrests of the two men last week shows human trafficking takes many forms and isn't just a "big-city issue," Supt. Glenn Church, the officer in charge of the Saskatchewan RCMP's enforcement response team, said in the release.

An RCMP anti-trafficking team in Swift Current, Sask., started investigating a human trafficking operation earlier this year, Mounties said.

A woman from Bangladesh, staying in Canada on a visitor's permit, answered a want ad on a "popular job bank" to work at a restaurant, police said. She moved to Saskatchewan from out of province and was given a work permit.

Police said the woman was forced to work 10 to 12 hours daily for several months at restaurants in three towns throughout the province: Tisdale, about 200 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, and Gull Lake and Elrose in southwestern Saskatchewan.

When she wasn't working, the woman was forced to stay in an unfinished concrete basement that was poorly lit and heavily water damaged, police said.

The men threatened to call police or told her that her work permit would be revoked if she did not comply, RCMP allege.

The investigation led to the arrests of the two men in Tisdale on June 29, police said. A third man was arrested in Elrose on Wednesday, but police said he was later released without charges.

The woman has since been given supports, they said.

The two men charged are scheduled to appear in provincial court on July 13 in Rosetown, about 110 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

The investigation is ongoing, as police believe there may be more victims of this particular operation.

They urge anyone with information, or potential victims, to contact them or call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline anonymously at 1-833-900-1010.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.