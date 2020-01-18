RCMP on lookout for man after two hotel robberies in rural Sask
Officers believe suspect robbed hotels in Radisson and Marsden hours apart
RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they believe robbed hotels in two Saskatchewan communities Friday.
Police received a call just after 3:30 p.m. CST about an armed robbery at a hotel in the 300 block of Albert Street in Radisson. Around three hours later, they received another call about an armed robbery at a hotel on Railway Avenue in Marsden.
RCMP believe the incidents are related.
The suspect is believed to be about six feet tall, weighing between 240 and 250 lbs with a goatee. He was seen wearing beige work gloves, a face mask with eye and mouth holes, a black two-tone sweater, dark coloured pants and two-toned coloured Nike shoes.
Police believe the suspect is armed and dangerous. They ask if you see the suspect, call 9-1-1 or a local police detachment.
