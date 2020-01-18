RCMP on lookout for man after two hotel robberies in rural Sask

RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they believe robbed hotels in two Saskatchewan communities Friday.

Police received a call just after 3:30 p.m. CST about an armed robbery at a hotel in the 300 block of Albert Street in Radisson. Around three hours later, they received another call about an armed robbery at a hotel on Railway Avenue in Marsden.

RCMP believe the man seen in this surveillance footage is responsible for robbing two hotels in two Saskatchewan communities Friday. (Submitted photo/Saskatchewan RCMP)

RCMP believe the incidents are related.

The suspect is believed to be about six feet tall, weighing between 240 and 250 lbs with a goatee. He was seen wearing beige work gloves, a face mask with eye and mouth holes, a black two-tone sweater, dark coloured pants and two-toned coloured Nike shoes.

Police believe the suspect is armed and dangerous. They ask if you see the suspect, call 9-1-1 or a local police detachment.