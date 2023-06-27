Sask. RCMP to give update on investigation into homicide of Misha Pavelick in 2006
RCMP giving 2:30 p.m. CST update on investigation into death of 19-year-old killed at party near Regina Beach
Saskatchewan RCMP will provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the investigation into the 2006 homicide of Misha Pavelick, 19.
Pavelick was fatally stabbed on May 21, 2006, when a fight broke out at a long weekend high school camping party near Regina Beach, about 45 kilometres northwest of Regina.
His death was considered a homicide and police have been investigating it since, but no arrests have been made.
Sgt. Major Darryl Milo, the officer in charge of the Saskatchewan RCMP's historical case unit, will provide an update on the case at 2:30 p.m. CST Tuesday. CBC will livestream the new conference here.
In 2009, police said they had gathered statements from nearly 200 people and conducted about 125 formal interviews at that point.
In 2016, they said some of those people have since been re-interviewed.
In 2021, the police confirmed that investigators were conducting an "evidence search" after receiving multiple tips. The new information appeared to have been in response to a podcast about Pavelick's death that was released by the RCMP earlier that month. Who Killed Misha Pavelick? featured interviews with Pavelick's family members, as well as investigators involved in the investigation and other experts.