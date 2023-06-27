Sask. RCMP to give update on investigation into homicide of Misha Pavelick in 2006

Saskatchewan RCMP will provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the investigation into the 2006 homicide of Misha Pavelick, 19.

Pavelick was fatally stabbed on May 21, 2006, when a fight broke out at a long weekend high school camping party near Regina Beach, about 45 kilometres northwest of Regina.

His death was considered a homicide and police have been investigating it since, but no arrests have been made.

Sgt. Major Darryl Milo, the officer in charge of the Saskatchewan RCMP's historical case unit, will provide an update on the case at 2:30 p.m. CST Tuesday. CBC will livestream the new conference here.

Lorne Pavelick is Misha Pavelick's father. The mural behind him was completed in Regina's Cathedral Village in 2021. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

In 2009, police said they had gathered statements from nearly 200 people and conducted about 125 formal interviews at that point.

In 2016, they said some of those people have since been re-interviewed.