Call to Indian Head police about person hiding in home from armed killer was hoax: Sask. RCMP

RCMP in Indian Head, Sask., are working to trace a hoax call the detachment received earlier this week from a person claiming they were hiding from an armed killer.

The fake call on Tuesday afternoon "took time from call-takers and officers who could have been helping someone in a real life-threatening situation," Saskatchewan RCMP said in a Friday news release.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Indian Head RCMP got a call from a person "who seemed genuinely terrified," claiming they had witnessed a shooting inside a home in Montmartre, a village about 85 kilometres southeast of Regina, the news release said.

The caller said they were hiding from the killer inside a room in the home.

RCMP responded immediately, with officers in full body armour arriving at the home, only to learn the occupants knew nothing about the call, police say.

Officers checked the house to ensure everyone inside was safe and there was no active threat.

RCMP say they brought in other resources in case the situation escalated, including a drone to get a closer look at the residence, RCMP and highway patrol officers who helped secure the area, a canine unit, a crisis negotiator from Regina and paramedics.

During the time they were responding to the hoax, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saskatchewan RCMP received 53 legitimate calls for service across the province unrelated to this incident, police say.

The actual identity of the caller is unknown, and Indian Head RCMP have started a public mischief investigation to determine the origin of the call.

RCMP emphasized in their news release that 911 is only to be used for real emergencies.