Man arrested after RCMP officer hears gunfire while conducting traffic stop in rural Sask.

A 40-year-old man is in custody after RCMP say shots were fired near an officer who was conducting a traffic stop.

The incident began around 9:45 p.m. CST Saturday when an officer from the Big River RCMP Detachment was conducting a traffic stop on a rural road south of Debden, Sask., RCMP said.

The officer heard what he believed to be a gunshot being fired toward the traffic stop from a nearby home. The person at the traffic stop ran away after hearing the shot.

RCMP say the officer drove to the residence where he thought the gunshot had come from and found an adult male standing outside holding a firearm.

Officers from nearby detachments and the RCMP Emergency Response Team were called in to set up perimeter around the home.

Around 1 a.m. CST Sunday, officers arrested a man in the backyard without incident.

RCMP said a female at the home was transported to a safe location.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of four additional firearms and ammunition.

A 40-year-old resident of the RM of Canwood, Sask., has been charged with the possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, two counts, pointing a firearm, resisting arrest, discharging firearm while being reckless, discharge with intent and unsafe storage of firearms.

He was scheduled to make his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday.

The subject of the traffic stop was later located safely at their home and did not report any injuries as a result of this incident.