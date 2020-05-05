RCMP investigating theft of $68,000 of organic spring wheat near McCord, Sask.

Ponteix RCMP are asking for the public's help solving a grain theft.

RCMP say that between Jan. 1 and Feb. 23, 2020, more than 5000 bushels of organic spring wheat — valued around $68,000 altogether — were stolen from bins near McCord, Saskatchewan. McCord is about 190 kilometres southwest of Regina.

The thieves would have used grain trucks or Super B trucks and loading equipment, RCMP said.

RCMP said the wheat is traceable and only specific farmers should be in possession of the product.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ponteix RCMP at 306-625-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.