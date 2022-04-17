RCMP investigate suspicious death of Fishing Lake First Nation man

A host of enforcement agencies are investigating the suspicious death of a man found on a road outside of Saskatoon.

At about 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Warman RCMP and EMS responded to a call of an injured man on Hodgson Road, near Highway 7, about five kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Officers are labelling the death as suspicious in nature.

RCMP aren't publicly identifying the 22-year-old man from Fishing Lake First Nation, but said the family has been notified.

Fishing Lake First Nation is located about 220 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

The provincial RCMP major crime unit is investigating alongside the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, Warman detachment, Corman Park police service and RCMP's police dog and forensic identification services.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying any suspicious activity or vehicles on Hodgson Road near Highway 7 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

People with information are asking to call their local police service, RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.