RCMP find body of man reported missing last fall

Police from Waskesiu, Sask., say they found the body of a man at Weyakwin Lake during a search they were conducting.

Remains, confirmed to be those of Matthew Hamm, were recovered last week.

Hamm, who was from Hague, Sask., was reported missing on Sept. 23, 2020. His family reported he was fishing on Weyakwin Lake but failed to return.

Waskesiu RCMP offered their thanks to numerous agencies who participated in search efforts, which included agencies from around central Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service, among others.

