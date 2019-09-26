Prince Albert police investigating excessive force complaints against Battlefords Mountie

A constable in the Battlefords RCMP detachment is being investigated after complaints about the officer's use of force were made following a May 2019 incident.

According to a Thursday news release from Saskatchewan RCMP, the May 14 incident involved the arrest a 40-year-old man who was the subject of a public disturbance complaint.

A Battlefords RCMP officer arrived on scene and called for backup.

Once backup arrived, the second officer had what was described in the release as a "physical altercation" with the man, who was lying on the ground in handcuffs.

The 40-year-old did not report any injuries as a result of the incident, but complaints were made against the Mountie, both from the public and from within the RCMP.

Battleford RCMP reviewed the complaints in August and ordered both an investigation and an RCMP Code of Conduct review.

Provincial legislation requires that an external police force investigate any allegations of assault against an officer, so the Prince Albert Police Service was called in to investigate the assault allegations.

Saskatchewan RCMP, meanwhile, will handle the Code of Conduct investigation and investigate the excessive force allegation.

The constable, who was not identified in the release, will remain suspended with pay until the investigations have concluded.