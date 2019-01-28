'It's been a long time': RCMP to begin diving on Peter Pond Lake plane

The RCMP are preparing to dive into a 59-year-old mystery this week.

In 1959, Ray Gran and Harold Thompson crashed in the Cessna 180 float plane into Peter Pond Lake.

The plane was discovered this past Summer by Ray Gran's daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Donald Kapusta, with the help of sonar expert Garry Kozak.

Linda and Donald Kapusta are unable to attend the dive efforts but Linda's cousin, Martin Gran, will be there.

"It's been a long time," Martin Gran said. "It's been a story we've known about and thought about our entire lives. And I don't know what this week will bring but if it brings some resolution, especially for Linda then that's the real goal here."

Sonar scan of lake led to discovery

In early August, a sonar scan showed the Cessna 180 at the bottom of Peter Pond Lake. The plane was upside down and the Kapusta's passed on the location to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

The RCMP at first decided not to dive on the site because they said it wouldn't be safe. But on August 17, the RCMP reassessed the situation and decided to attempt a dive.

The first attempt was at the end of August. The wind and waves made the RCMP unable to completely the dive but were able to deploy a remote underwater vehicle.

RCMP were unable to recover anything from the plane in August, 2018 due to weather and waves. (Buffalo Narrows RCMP)

The first attempt this winter will begin Monday with the RCMP's Underwater Recovery Team.

"We're certainly hopeful that the RCMP will have success," said Donald Kapusta.

CBC contacted the RCMP for a statement but they did not respond in time for publication.

Harold Thompson, a conservation officer, and pilot Ray Gran were the two people that died in a plane crash in 1959. (Submitted photos)

"It's important that I think family members be there to just be present to witness things and make sure things are handled respectfully for both families," Kapusta said.

Gran said while the Kapusta family can't be there, he's honoured that he'll be on hand for the dive.

"It seems like a sacred moment just to be there," Martin Gran said. "Even to experience the location and the people that live in the area, to be part of that is an honour and a privilege."

Kapusta said the family is thankful for the RCMP and their decision to try recover the missing plane.

"Our goal has always been to, in our particular case to reunite Ray's remains with Marcella after all these years," Kapusta said.

"We're grateful for the RCMP's efforts in this. We want to wish the divers and the team a safe and successful dive and we're anxiously awaiting any news that they have."