Operations continue at Regina RCMP training academy despite weeks-long COVID-19 outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak at the RCMP Training Academy, located in Regina, has not had an "adverse effect" on operations, RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

RCMP confirmed that there had been positive COVID-19 cases among the cadets and staff, but did not disclose the number of cases.

The province says a COVID-19 outbreak began at the academy, also known as Depot, on Dec. 26 and has been active since then.

RCMP said cadets who test positive are provided a private space to isolate, proper medical care, meals and mechanisms to continue training while following the provincial requirements for isolation.

"We had hoped that the situation would have normalized by now, but it remains fluid and we continue to adapt to the ever-changing challenges presented by COVID-19," said Sylvie Bourassa-Muise, chief superintendent and commanding officer of the depot division.

"Since the resumption of training in June 2020, we have taken a proactive approach that prioritizes the health and well-being of cadets and employees."

RCMP said Depot is using several tactics to minimize exposure and spread, including:

Providing rapid tests to cadets and employees.

Training troops in bubbles.

Closing the Depot to the public.

Limiting off-base activities.

Mandating and providing surgical masks for cadets and employees.

Mandating full vaccinations in staff and cadets.

CBC has contacted RCMP for more information.