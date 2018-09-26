RCMP arrest hitman in connection with 2007 disappearance of teen missing in Sask.

The RCMP have made an arrest in the historic homicide of a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in 2007.

Eduard Viktorovitch Baranec, a hitman currently serving a life sentence in British Columbia, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Katelyn Marie Noble.

Noble was last seen Aug. 27, 2007 near Radisson, Sask., located about 60 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Baranec was arrested on Friday in B.C. at a federal penitentiary, RCMP announced in a news release on Wednesday.

The RCMP said they investigated Noble's disappearance for 11 years, with the investigation stretching from Ontario to B.C.

"It has been a long and stressful period for her family and today, investigators hope these developments begin to provide Katelyn's family with some measure of comfort," the RCMP said in the release.

Noble's family told CBC in 2011 that she moved to Saskatchewan from Mission, B.C. the same year she was last seen alive.

Baranec is also charged with indignity to a human body. He will appear by video in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday.