COVID-19 outbreak declared at RCMP's Saskatchewan headquarters in Regina

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the RCMP's Saskatchewan headquarters, also known as F Division, in Regina.

The Ministry of Health added the Dewdney Avenue detachment to its confirmed list of current outbreaks on Friday.

Not many details were immediately known. It's unclear how many officers or staff are infected or whether they contracted the virus in the workplace. CBC News has reached out to the RCMP for comment.

"In non-household settings, an outbreak is confirmed when two or more people test positive for COVID-19," the ministry wrote on its outbreak page.

Declaration vs. advisory

The declaration of an outbreak is different from an advisory, according to the ministry.

"The declaration of a COVID-19 outbreak is used by public health to mobilize and co-ordinate a response to the infection. It is not necessarily an indicator of risk to the public," the ministry stated.

"Public advisories will always be issued when there is a risk to the public."

F Division is the second Saskatchewan RCMP detachment to be touched by COVID-19 in recent days.

On Wednesday, the RCMP confirmed one front-line officer at its Warman, Sask., detachment, just north of Saskatoon, had tested positive on Oct. 15 and was self-isolating at home.