RCMP continue to search for 16-year-old last seen June 2

A 16-year-old youth is still missing after a month and a half.

RCMP say Jaycee Houle-Janvier was last seen in the Pilot Butte area on June 2 at about 2 a.m. CST.

The teenage boy is described as approximately 5'8" tall with long brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact White Butte RCMP at 306-781-5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.