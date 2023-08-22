RCMP say woman found dead in Broadview, Sask., home was victim of murder-suicide

RCMP said Monday that the woman who was found dead last week, alongside a deceased man, was the victim of a domestic murder-suicide in Broadview, Sask.

Last week, police said the bodies of a man, 52, and a woman, 54, were found on Aug.16, 2023, at a home on the 900 block of Front Street.

Police had said that the two people knew each other and that autopsies had been ordered. At that time, police were still conducting interviews in the community and working to develop a timeline.

On Monday, police released more information and confirmed that the woman was killed in a murder-suicide.

Police are not seeking additional suspects and no charges will be laid in relation to the deaths.

"Our thoughts are with all loved ones affected," RCMP said in a news release.

Broadview is located about 145 kilometres east of Regina.