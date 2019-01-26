RCMP concerned about cold after inmate escapes from northern jail

Pinehouse RCMP are looking for a man who left a provincial correctional facility on foot in cold weather.

Raymond Allan Montgrand was discovered missing from the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp near La Ronge at around 9 a.m. CST on Thursday.

Temperatures in the area in the evening were in the -20s C.

The RCMP believe he's possibly headed for La Loche, but that hasn`t been confirmed.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Police are asking anybody with information about Montgrand's whereabouts to give the RCMP a call at 306-310-7267.

If any spots Montgrand, they can also call 911, police say.