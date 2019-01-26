RCMP concerned about cold after inmate escapes from northern jail
Pinehouse RCMP are looking for a man who left a provincial correctional facility on foot in cold weather.
Raymond Allan Montgrand missing from Besnard Lake Correctional Camp
Raymond Allan Montgrand was discovered missing from the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp near La Ronge at around 9 a.m. CST on Thursday.
Temperatures in the area in the evening were in the -20s C.
The RCMP believe he's possibly headed for La Loche, but that hasn`t been confirmed.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket.
Police are asking anybody with information about Montgrand's whereabouts to give the RCMP a call at 306-310-7267.
If any spots Montgrand, they can also call 911, police say.