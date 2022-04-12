Warman woman dead after SUV collides with her vehicle Saturday evening

A 30-year-old woman is dead and another person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision near Warman Saturday evening.

Just before 10 pm CST a Warman RCMP officer observed an SUV speeding and driving erratically on Highway 12, according to an RCMP news release.

Police turned on their lights and followed the SUV, but it didn't stop and the officer lost sight of the vehicle.

When police caught up with the SUV, it had collided with another vehicle.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle, a 30-year-old Warman woman, was declared dead at the scene.

Her passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the accident and have brought in the RCMP collision and reconstruction team to assist.