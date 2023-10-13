$4M in meth and cocaine seized, 2 Edmonton men arrested during traffic stop: Sask. RCMP

A traffic stop near the Saskatchewan-Alberta border in June led to the arrest of two Edmonton men and the seizure of cocaine and methamphetamine worth about $4 million, RCMP say.

As part of an ongoing investigation by the Alberta RCMP's serious and organized crime unit, Saskatchewan RCMP stopped a westbound vehicle on Highway 16 near Maidstone — about 50 kilometres east of the Alberta-Saskatchewan border — on June 1, according to a Friday news release.

Two men from Edmonton — ages 19 and 20 — were in the vehicle, RCMP said.

Officers found four large duffel bags with 90 kilograms of methamphetamine and 65 kilograms of cocaine, according to police.

Later testing of the drugs found some of the meth was 100 per cent pure, the Saskatchewan RCMP's news release said.

The seizure "prevented a significant amount of methamphetamine and cocaine from entering our communities and potentially causing numerous accidental overdoses," Supt. Sean Boser, the RCMP's officer in charge of federal policing in Calgary, was quoted as saying in the Friday news release.

While the men were arrested and charged in June, RCMP are only now able to release details about the case "due to complexity of the ongoing investigation," the news release said. RCMP also released photos of the drugs they say were seized during the traffic stop.

Both men were charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

They are scheduled to appear in Lloydminster provincial court on Monday.