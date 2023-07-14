RCMP charge Saskatoon woman in connection with online threat against prime minister

A Saskatoon woman is facing one count of uttering threats after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was threatened with death or bodily harm on social media, RCMP say.

In a statement, the Mounties said they received a report of the online threat on Oct. 13.

The investigation by the Saskatchewan RCMP's national security enforcement section led to the arrest of a Saskatoon woman on Oct. 18, 2023.

The RCMP did not provide specifics on the nature of the threat or the platform where it was posted.

Marley Dansereau, 25, has been charged with one count of violating section 264.1(1) (a) of the Criminal Code, or uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. She is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Nov. 23.

If found guilty on the charge, Dansereau could face a term in prison of up to five years.