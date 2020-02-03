RCMP charge man after homicide on Star Blanket First Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged an 18-year-old man in relation to a homicide on the Star Blanket First Nation.

RCMP say that on Jan. 31, 2020, officers were called to a home shortly after a report of an alternation.

A 17-year-old man was found dead in his home. RCMP say his name will not be released at the request of his family.

Shauntay Keewatin, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance in Fort Qu'Appelle Provincial Court on Monday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CST.

Star Blanket First Nation is about 110 kilometres northeast of Regina.