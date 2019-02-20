RCMP charge inmate with manslaughter in 2018 overdose death at Regina Correctional Centre
Kirk Kelly Sabit was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 23, 2018.
RCMP have charged an inmate with manslaughter in the carfentanil and fentanyl overdose death of another inmate at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre.
Kirk Kelly Sabit was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 23 of last year.
RCMP said investigation revealed that Sabit died due to an overdose of carfentanil and fentanyl.
Nikolai Ellson is charged with manslaughter in Sabit's death.
Ellson is scheduled to appear in court on April 30 to face the charge.
