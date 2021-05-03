RCMP charge 2 drivers for speeding side-by-side on highway near Bienfait, Sask.

RCMP have charged two people who were caught speeding side-by-side on a two-lane, divided highway.

Police in Estevan, Sask., spotted two red cars traveling eastbound on Highway 18 near Bienfait, Sask., on Saturday, according to an RCMP news release.

An officer clocked one car going 214 km per hour and the other at 190 km per hour. They were in a 110 km per hour speed zone.

The drivers, a 34-year-old man from Estevan and a 30-year-old man from Bienfait, have both been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

They are set to appear in court on June 14.

Bienfait is about 14 kilometres east of Estevan.