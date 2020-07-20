RCMP charge Canora, Sask. man with 1st degree murder

Police in eastern Saskatchewan say a man faces a murder charge after a woman's death last week.

RCMP say officers responded to a report of an attempted murder at a home in Canora on Friday night. They found a 59-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries who later died.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

William Richard Tuttle is accused of first-degree murder and will appear in court in Yorkton Monday morning via phone.