RCMP charge Canora, Sask. man with 1st degree murder
William Richard Tuttle will appear in court in Yorkton this morning via phone.
Police in eastern Saskatchewan say a man faces a murder charge after a woman's death last week.
RCMP say officers responded to a report of an attempted murder at a home in Canora on Friday night. They found a 59-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries who later died.
A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
William Richard Tuttle is accused of first-degree murder and will appear in court in Yorkton Monday morning via phone.