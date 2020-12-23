Sask. RCMP charge 3 after investigation into manufacturing of firearms

Three people are facing charges after an extensive investigation by the Regina Integrated Crime Reduction Team, which is made up of officers from the Regina Police Service (RPS) and RCMP.

On Dec. 17, officers searched 10 properties and five vehicles in a firearms manufacturing investigation.

The properties were in the villages of Fillmore, Lebret and Saskatchewan Beach, and the RM of Lajord. Officers also searched on Fines Drive, the 2100 Block of Rae Street, the 1100 Block of Elliot Street, the 1500 Block of Bond Street, the 1100 Block of Rose Street and the 1600 Block of St. John Street, all in Regina.

Police say the searches turned up equipment used to manufacture firearms, firearm parts, a complete firearm with full automatic capabilities, ammunition and electronic devices.

Police say fficers also seized 50 cartons of illegal cigarettes and $4,500 dollars.

A 38-year-old Fillmore man is facing charges including: manufacturing and trafficking weapons, possession of a prohibited device, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking, possession of firearms or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and failure to comply with conditions of a release.

A 19-year-old man and 26-year-old woman from Regina are both charged with manufacturing and trafficking weapons.

All three accused appeared in court on Dec. 18.