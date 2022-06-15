RCMP share victim's name, location to learn more in Montreal Lake death

Saskatchewan RCMP are releasing more information related to a possible killing in Montreal Lake Cree Nation last week.

In a news release Wednesday, RCMP major crimes unit stated it continues to investigate the death of Chad Duncan Bird on June 7, which police believe is a homicide.

RCMP also shared that Bird was found dead near House 612 on Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

Investigators said they are making this public because they want to speak with anyone who had contact with Bird, or was in or around House 612 on June 6 or 7.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Montreal Lake RCMP at 306-663-4420. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.