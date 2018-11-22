RCMP say more than 70 guns stolen from home near Storthoaks, Sask.

Carnduff RCMP are asking for the public's assistance after someone snatched more than 70 guns from the home of a gun collector in southeast Saskatchewan.

RCMP say a homeowner near Storthoaks, Sask. — about 104 kilometres northeast of Estevan — returned home on Wednesday after being away for six weeks. The home had been broken into, and a number of weapons were missing from the homeowner's gun collection.

Forty-six prohibited handguns, 27 restricted handguns, three prohibited rifles and one restricted rifle were stolen. Ammunition was also stolen, but the amount is unknown.

RCMP believe the weapons were properly stored.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 306-482-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.