RCMP say Canadian Armed Forces helped rescue girl held against will in northern Sask. cabin

Île-à-la-Crosse RCMP say they engaged the help of the Canadian Armed Forces Friday morning in the rescue of a girl being held against her will.

RCMP responded to a report Thursday evening that the youth had been held by a man for four days in a cabin across Île-à-la-Crosse Lake, approximately 10 km from the north-central Saskatchewan village of Île-à-la-Crosse, according to a news release. Île-à-la-Crosse is about 385 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

RCMP said the 42-year-old male responsible for the confinement is unrelated to the female youth.

Jessica Cantos, spokesperson for Saskatchewan RCMP, said crossing Île-à-la-Crosse Lake to the cabin posed a significant challenge for police due to severe weather conditions.

"There was about eight inches of slush on the lake. They were dealing with freezing rain, which made traveling across the lake difficult. They were looking at having to travel approximately 10 to 15 kilometres across the lake before reaching the cabin," Cantos said.

RCMP determined that the only way to access the cabin would be by air and called on the help of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Canadian Armed Forces flew Saskatchewan Emergency Response Team officers across the lake by helicopter and landed next to the cabin early Friday morning.

Police safely removed the youth, who had minor bruising, from the cabin, RCMP said. She was flown to Île-à-la-Crosse.

"She's resting under the care of her family and doing OK ... after going through such a traumatic event over the past few days," Cantos said.

"It was a really combined collaborative effort between all agencies involved. And it was a good outcome ... one that are we are definitely proud of."

The male suspect tried to flee the cabin when he saw police coming, RCMP said. He resisted arrest, leading officers to tase him, police said. The male was treated for minor injuries and transported to Île-à-la-Crosse, according to RCMP.

RCMP say guns and drugs were found in the cabin.

Cantos said RCMP are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the confinement and the cabin. RCMP are not disclosing where the parties involved live at this time.