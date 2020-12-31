'Suspicious' moose, cold coffee, missing cat rank among Sask. RCMP's annual Top 10 Reasons Not To Call 911

Most people have the luxury of ignoring incoming calls that look iffy.

Not so with 911 dispatchers or the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The Saskatchewan RCMP has released its annual list of 10 calls that needlessly tied up phone lines in 2020.

"We want everyone to remember that calling the police should be reserved for police-related matters only," the agency said in its latest Facebook post on the Top 10 #ReasonsNotToCall911.

"If you have a complaint or have information to report, please contact your local RCMP detachment or police service or call 310-RCMP from anywhere in the province. As always, call 911 if you have a life-threatening emergency."

Here's how the Saskatchewan RCMP described 10 calls that "missed the mark" this year.

Move along now

"A 911 caller advised he'd seen the same moose standing in the same spot in a field for two days straight. The caller thought this was a little suspicious and RCMP officers should check it out."

Cat Me If You Can

"One concerned animal parent was wondering if her cat was in custody with the local RCMP as the cat went out two days prior and had not returned home."

Somebody think of the children

"A concerned parent called 911 requesting RCMP officers speak to a popular video streaming service to request they provide better programming for their kids to watch."

456 km west on Highway 16

"911 dispatchers received a call asking for directions to travel from Yorkton, Sask., to Winnipeg, Man."

Park avenue

"This driver called to let police know they did not know where to park as someone was parked in their assigned stall when they got home."

Just Google it

"A hungry caller, who was not from the area, called 911 wanting to know what restaurants were open so they could get a bite to eat."

An argument for physical media

"Saskatchewan RCMP 911 dispatchers received a call from an upset individual who could not find their music playlist on their cell phone."

A beef with a brew

"A call was received from a thirsty traveller who had purchased a cup of coffee and was upset it was cold."

Can't Touch This

"A dispute at a gas station resulted in a call to 911 dispatchers. A customer was upset with the gas station attendant when they refused to remove the customer's debit card from the debit machine for the customer."

Repeat offender

"An individual called 911 to complain they'd received a ticket under the Emergency 911 System Act for calling 911 with non-emergency calls. They then called 911 again to dispute the ticket."