RCMP bomb squad collects abandoned explosives found in southeast Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan RCMP says its bomb squad has safely collected abandoned explosives found in southeast Saskatchewan.

A local RCMP detachment received a report of the explosives in an abandoned, remote building last week. They called the Saskatchewan RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit to remove them.

RCMP did not specify where in southeast Saskatchewan or which day the explosives were found.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit's Sgt.Topping says the unit has received more than 10 similar calls in 2023 involving explosives, ammunition and flares

"It's not that uncommon to locate abandoned explosives," Topping said. "They may have been originally intended for boulder busting or construction and some are quite old."

Topping says explosives are incredibly dangerous and could be unstable.

"Do not handle them and call your local police," Topping said. " They will contact the experts who have the skills and training to dispose of them safely."