Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

RCMP bomb squad collects abandoned explosives found in southeast Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit says the unit has received more than 10 similar calls in 2023 involving explosives, ammunition and flares

Sask. RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit has received more than 10 similar calls this year

CBC News ·
Someone holding abandoned explosives with gloves on
The Saskatchewan RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit was called to collect these abandoned explosives found in southeast Saskatchewan last week. (Submitted by RCMP)

Saskatchewan RCMP says its bomb squad has safely collected abandoned explosives found in southeast Saskatchewan.

A local RCMP detachment received a report of the explosives in an abandoned, remote building last week. They called the Saskatchewan RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit to remove them.

RCMP did not specify where in southeast Saskatchewan or which day the explosives were found. 

The Saskatchewan RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit's Sgt.Topping says the unit has received more than 10 similar calls in 2023 involving explosives, ammunition and flares 

"It's not that uncommon to locate abandoned explosives," Topping said. "They may have been originally intended for boulder busting or construction and some are quite old."

Topping says explosives are incredibly dangerous and could be unstable.

"Do not handle them and call your local police," Topping said. " They will contact the experts who have the skills and training to dispose of them safely." 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now