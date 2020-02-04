RCMP investigating after body found on Thunderchild First Nation

RCMP are investigating after a body was found on the Thunderchild First Nation.

RCMP say officers responded to a report of a dead man in an open field on the First Nation shortly after 6 p.m. CST on Feb. 2.

Officers secured the scene and requested additional resources, including the coroner.

The man was identified as a 29-year-old from the First Nation. Police say his next of kin have been notified and his name will not be released at this time as they have not determined if a crime was committed.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Saskatoon in the coming days and RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

Thunderchild First Nation is located about 210 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.