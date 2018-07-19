Skip to Main Content
Sask. RCMP find body of 15-year-old boy who fell out of boat on Turtle Lake

Sask. RCMP find body of 15-year-old boy who fell out of boat on Turtle Lake

Saskatchewan RCMP have found the body of a 15-year-old boy who fell out of a boat on Turtle Lake Tuesday.

No other injuries reported

CBC News ·
A 15-year-old boy died after he fell out of a boat at Turtle Lake on Tuesday. (CBC)

Saskatchewan RCMP have found the body of a 15-year-old boy who fell out of a boat on Turtle Lake Tuesday.

Police were called to Turtle Lake on Wednesday after reports of a boy who had fallen out of the boat and did not resurface.

They found his body later that evening.

The other passengers on the boat were uninjured.

Turtle Lake is 208 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us