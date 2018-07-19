Sask. RCMP find body of 15-year-old boy who fell out of boat on Turtle Lake
Saskatchewan RCMP have found the body of a 15-year-old boy who fell out of a boat on Turtle Lake Tuesday.
No other injuries reported
Saskatchewan RCMP have found the body of a 15-year-old boy who fell out of a boat on Turtle Lake Tuesday.
Police were called to Turtle Lake on Wednesday after reports of a boy who had fallen out of the boat and did not resurface.
They found his body later that evening.
The other passengers on the boat were uninjured.
Turtle Lake is 208 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.